Greenfield Lake Park sees improvements one year after the implementation of Park Ranger program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a year since the City of Wilmington’s Park Ranger program began, which was set up to provide assistance and promote safety in city parks.

Greenfield Lake Park is the city’s largest park at 190-acres. It has been monitored by park ranger Benjamin Rickman since the program began.

Between January and September of this year, Rickman responded to more than 270 contacts with park users, including public alcohol consumption, overnight sleeping in the park and off-leash dogs.

In August, Rickman responded to a drug overdose in the park and has been credited with saving that person’s life.

“Parks are for everyone. Now, everyone has to adhere to the park rules, while they’re here, but we want the park to be for everybody. So, whether you’re in an unsheltered situation or not, or recreating, the park is for everybody, and we want to ensure that that’s the case,” said Benjamin Rickman, Wilmington park ranger.

Greenfield Lake Park is the primary location for the park ranger, but other city parks are also part of the rotation.

The city believes the program has been successful and hopes to see it expanded.