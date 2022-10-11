Groundbreaking ceremony held for first of two Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics

The groundbreaking ceremony was held today for the MJ clinic (Photo: Novant Health)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning for one of two Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics being built in Wilmington.

One of the centers will be at the corner of 15th Street and Greenfield Street, near the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Pandemic Operations Center.

The second location will be in the 3000 block of Princess Place Drive, near Creekwood South Apartments.

Novant Health and Michael Jordan announced a $10 million gift last February to build the centers, which will offer primary care, integrated behavioral health and community health workers.

“The real power in this underserved community, is not just that people will be able to see a primary care physician –it’s that their connection with the clinic will enable them to believe that they can be primary care physicians,” Dr. Philip Brown said. “So, this is a real opportunity for economic uplift in these communities, because we will be hiring people from the community to work in the clinics.”

The Greenfield Street clinic is scheduled to open next year.

Design work is underway for the second clinic on Princess Place Drive, which is scheduled to open in 2024.