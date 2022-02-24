Groundbreaking ceremony held for new food bank location in Wilmington

The Food Bank breaks ground for its new location in Wilmington at 1000 Greenfield Street (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a site that will help address food insecurity in the Cape Fear region. The location of the former Friendly’s grocery store, is going to be the new home of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

A groundbreaking was held at 1000 Greenfield Street in Wilmington, where the nCino Hunger Solution Center will be located. The food bank bought the 5-acre tract in 2020, with a goal of addressing food insecurity in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender Counties.

The 35,000 square foot building will hold more dry food and provide 80% more freezer and cooler space, which will allow the Food Bank to provide more fresh produce, meat, and dairy items.

“We intend to be in the building in the first quarter of next year and then implementation of new programs like a commercial kitchen, that we cook food in for the first time ever, and we’ll have a small market place. We’ll be able to have a place for people in the neighborhood to come and access fresh food,” said Beth Gaglione, Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina branch director.

Plans for the new site include expanded programming in workforce development and health education and a community garden.