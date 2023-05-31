Groundbreaking held for a new hospital

SCOTTS HILL, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is taking another step in expanding its’ service in the Cape Fear. A groundbreaking was held today for a new a hospital and medical building in Scotts Hill.

It’s expected to significantly grow care options north of Wilmington.

Scotts Hill Medical Center will be a 200,000 square foot community hospital that will facilitate outpatient care and serve as a new hub for Novant Health Cancer Institute.

Patients receiving both infusion treatments and radiation therapy will now be able to do so in one location rather than having to visit multiple offices.

Novant said this is something that is not offered anywhere else in its’ coastal market.

Shelbourne Stevens, Novant Health, said, “It’s bringing healthcare local to this community. New Hanover and Pender counties are fast growing communities with more and more people moving here. It can get very crowded and congested.”

In addition to cancer services, the facility will include cardiac rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation services, and a laboratory.

Laurie Whalin, Scotts Hill Medical Center President, said this has been a vision since 2015.

Whalin said, “We wanna be able to provide the more community and outpatient services — where the patients live and so that’s why it was key to come up to this part of the county.”

Construction of the hospital is expected to take about two-and-a-half years, while the medical building — that will handle other services — is expected to be finished in a year.

Novant said both additions will enhance existing services on the site, which includes the emergency department and the outpatient surgery center.

Whalin said, “We’re just very excited, Novant Health is very excited, to be able to bring these services and make this commitment back to the community that we’ve had in place. We look forward to serving patients in the future.