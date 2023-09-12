Group paddling 125 miles up NC coast, advocating for clean water

Paddlers are heading up the NC coast (Photo: NC Coastal Federation)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For the second year in a row, the Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club is teaming up with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to advocate for clean water by paddling the North Carolina Coast.

The second leg of the three-year endeavor will begin on September 14th at the Boathouse Creek Walking Trails in Cedar Point and end two days later and 125 miles further up to coast on September 16 in Hatteras Village.

The team of 20 will take turns paddling the six-person Hawaiian-style outrigger canoe.

During their journey, the paddlers will advocate for clean water, empower local communities, bring awareness of contamination, to protect the most vital element of our lives: water. Funds raised will support the Coastal Federation.

“Outrigger paddling is a connection to the ocean like no other, and I cannot think of a better way to tell the story of our coast than from the canoe,” says Kerri Allen – a paddler, leader of this initiative and Advocate for the Coastal Federation. “It is our kuleana (responsibility) to be stewards of our coast – leaving it better than we found it – and that is what we aim to do through this journey.”