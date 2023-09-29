Gullah Geechee Heritage Trail holding public input opportunities for feasibility study

File - Proposed trail would celebrate Gullah Geechee heritage for miles through Brunswick County (Photo: Gullah Geechee Heritage Trail)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A public input opportunity for a feasibility study looking to identify the best route for the Gullah Geechee Heritage Trail is being held next week.

The trail would connect Phoenix Park in Navassa to the Brunswick County Nature Park on NC 133.

This study will bridge the gap between conceptual planning and construction of a trail that will celebrate local cultural heritage, promote sustainable transportation and recreation, and encourage economic development, according to a press release.

The study will result in a recommended alignment for the trail and a preliminary sketch of what the trail will look like when constructed.

Members of the public are invited to attend and provide their input at one of three public outreach events. WMPO staff and study partners will be present to discuss the project, answer questions, and gather citizen input that will be utilized to identify the community’s trail preferences and priorities on the following dates:

– Thursday, October 5th from 5:00 – 7:00 at Navassa Community Center

– Saturday, October 7th from 11:00 – 1:00 at the Fall Festival at Belville Riverwalk Park

– Wednesday, October 11th from 5:00 – 7:00 at Leland Town Hall