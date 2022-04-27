Gunshots send youth baseball teams ducking for safety

North Charleston Police responded to Pepperhill Park Monday night after gunshots were reported.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) — Officials with the city of North Charleston announced increased security at the city’s recreational facilities and a reward leading to an arrest in connection to an incident Monday night where gunshots erupted outside of a youth baseball game.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said the city was offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the individuals involved in Monday night’s incident outside of Pepperhill Park.

“We will not tolerate this behavior and we will not allow this behavior to carry forward,” Summey said.

A police report released Tuesday states witnesses told responding officers that a “large group” of teenagers pulled into the parking lot and began fistfighting. Witnesses then told officers the teenagers began shooting at each other before they fled in their vehicles where it appeared shots were fired from one vehicle towards another, the report states.

Summey stressed the importance of taking guns off the streets saying he recognized the increase in gun violence across the country.

“We’ve already had, I think, 10 deaths to gunshot wounds this year,” Summey said. “We will have to work to stop it and we will do that job.”

City recreation officials announced plans to add police officers at every facility with outdoor sports complexes. They noted that two officers would be placed at Pepperhill Park when games were in session.

Games at Pepperhill Park were canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Assistant North Charleston Police Chief Greg Gomes said one firearm was recovered Monday night from a vehicle at the scene and two additional firearms near the park that police thought may have been used in the incident.

Gomes said they were asking the public to come forward with any information in order to hold the responsible individuals accountable.

“We’ve all seen that video,” Gomes said. “If that doesn’t pull at everyone’s heartstrings I don’t know what will.”

In the video, captured by a parent at the field Monday night, the sound of multiple gunshots can be heard as children and officials run for cover.

Gomes said an officer on patrol in the area heard the gunshots and arrived in under a minute, but those responsible for the incident had already left the scene.

Multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the park were damaged by the gunfire.

Gomes said the police department and the recreation department were working together to contact the families that were at the field Monday night to provide information and resources.