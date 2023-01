H2GO customers may experience water pressure reduction through Friday morning

H2GO says customers may experience a reduction in water pressure as maintenance work takes place (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re experiencing a reduction in your water pressure, H2GO says not to worry.

Technicians are performing maintenance on a water line Thursday evening.

Work will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 3:00 a.m. Friday.

