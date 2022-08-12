H2GO receives $400,000 in grants to prepare for increasing growth, demand

(Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Northeastern Brunswick County continues to grow at a rapid rate, and Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO was recently awarded $400,000 to help keep up with that growth.

The funding was from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ), Division of Water Infrastructure for Water Asset Inventory and Assessment.

H2GO says they are taking proactive measures in preparing for area growth and demands to support uninterrupted water and wastewater services for current customers and meet customer requirements ten years from now.

Future planning requires mapping and asset inventory, consistency with system standards, and water modeling is where H2GO will make use of the grant funds. according to a news release.

“This tool will enable us to proactively identify critical capital improvement projects, which will improve services for our existing customers, and facilitate capacity requirements for anticipated growth and future system demands,” Executive Director at H2GO Bob Walker said.