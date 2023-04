H2GO to finish Pine Harvest Drive maintenance on Tuesday

An all-way stop is coming to a Brunswick County intersection (Photo: MGN Online)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — H2GO is schedule to finish road maintenance on a Leland project next Tuesday.

The work will take place from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. on Pine Harvest Drive.

There will be a roundabout traffic pattern during this time, at the intersection of Hydrangea Court and Atrium Way.