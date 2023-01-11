H2GO updating billing software, not accepting payments next week

H2GO is undergoing a software update impacting customers next week (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — H2GO has provided customers with an important update heading into next week.

The company will not be accepting payments from January 16th through January 20th due to a billing software update.

During this time, H2GO says they will be unable to process payments, and will have limited account capabilities.

After the system transfer, automatic payments made with a credit card or debit card will not clear.

If you have your account set up for auto pay with a credit card or debit card, here is what you will need to do to pay your next bill:

Log into www.h2goonline.com Go to the customer service tab Choose “view/pay bill” on the drop down You will be in the new system Search for your account by your name or address From there you may pay by credit card or bank draft for the January statement.

Setting up your new account online: