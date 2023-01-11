H2GO updating billing software, not accepting payments next week
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — H2GO has provided customers with an important update heading into next week.
The company will not be accepting payments from January 16th through January 20th due to a billing software update.
During this time, H2GO says they will be unable to process payments, and will have limited account capabilities.
After the system transfer, automatic payments made with a credit card or debit card will not clear.
If you have your account set up for auto pay with a credit card or debit card, here is what you will need to do to pay your next bill:
- Log into www.h2goonline.com
- Go to the customer service tab
- Choose “view/pay bill” on the drop down
- You will be in the new system
- Search for your account by your name or address
- From there you may pay by credit card or bank draft for the January statement.
Setting up your new account online:
- When you receive your February Statement, you will be provided with a new account number and a unique 4-digit pin. Both of these numbers will be required when logging into your new account.
- With your new account number and unique pin, you may login to set up auto pay on your account with a credit card or debit via checking account.