H2GO’s water transmission line repaired in Leland, clearing way for plant progress

H2GO building in Leland (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO’s main water transmission line, which will bring water from a reverse osmosis plant to the water system, has been repaired.

Damage from utility construction work along U.S. Highway 17 in Leland in January affected the line.

Final bacterial testing came back clear, and the company says the reverse osmosis plant project will move forward at a better capacity than expected.

Originally, H2GO planned to certify plant operations at 4 MGD (million gallons per day), and later certify an additional 2 MGD capacity.

“Unfortunate delays to repair the finished water transmission line have presented us with a project scheduling opportunity to complete and certify the RO plant at 6 MGD, which will provide operational flexibility and system resiliency from the get-go”, stated Bob Walker, Executive Director.

Five-day performance testing of the 6 MGD plant is scheduled to start the week of March 20th.

The aquifer-sourced reverse osmosis water treatment plant operations are dependent upon performance test results.

“We will continue to update the public on anticipated projected plant operations as those details become available,” said Stephanie Blair, H2GO Communications Director