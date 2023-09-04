‘Halloween 365’ preps for their busiest time of the year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Halloween is just 57 days away and one store in Wilmington said they’re ready for their busiest season of the year.

‘Halloween 365’ on South College Road near UNCW is open year-round and is locally owned.

They offer an assortment of costumes and other decorations for the holiday.

They are already seeing an increase in customers as we now are one month closer to October.

We spoke with store employee, Holly Sago, she said she has a few predictions on what this year’s most popular costume will be.

“Probably Barbie, Super Mario, your classics like Scream, Michael Myers — which we have all the masks from all the Michael Myers movies. So, we’ve just really been trying to get a lot of really great inventory out,” Sago said.

They’re open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday — noon until six.