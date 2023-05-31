Hampstead man arrested for allegedly exposing himself multiple times at Food Lion

David Roy MacKenzie has been arrested on indecent exposure charges (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself at a Food Lion store.

63-year-old David Roy MacKenzie was arrested May 28th for four counts of misdemeanor Indecent Exposure they say occurred multiple times in Hampstead.

The incidents involved more than one victim, who all identified MacKenzie.

He was given a secured bond of $5,000 and his initial court date was set for June 15th in Pender County District Court.