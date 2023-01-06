Hampstead man arrested on alleged child pornography charges

Christopher Allen McLeod has been arrested for alleged child pornography possession (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 40-year-old Christopher Allen McLeod, charging him with twenty felony counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor(s) after an investigation showed he possessed images and videos of child pornography.

The criminal investigation began when records collected by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported to the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force McLeod and accessed, stored and retained images of children engaged in sexual activities.

Further investigation revealed McLeod had messaged multiple children via several social media apps using fake names and ages over the past several years.

Additional charges are expected as further victims are identified and the investigation continues.

McLeod was given a $40,000 secured bond and his first appearance was scheduled for Friday in Pender County District Court.

Anyone with information regarding McLeod is encouraged to contact Detective-Sergeants Steve Clinard and Eric Short at 910-259-1437.