Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card

Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced to at least 5 years in prison (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury.

46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones.

Hollis was accused of embezzling over $200,000 from December 2015 to December 2018 while employed at American Fire Technologies.

Using a company credit card issued in her name, Hollis made numerous personal purchases that were not authorized by her employer. Her criminal activity was discovered after she used this company credit card to purchase two plane tickets to the Bahamas for a family member. She inadvertently saved this information on a network drive, and it was noticed by a co-worker.

Once management was notified the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and charged Hollis.

“Thanks to the sharp eye of a co-worker this employee’s financial crimes were uncovered and were able to be prosecuted,” District Attorney Ben David said. “This case is a reminder for corporations to have verifications in place for all expenditures and to implement review of employee purchases.”