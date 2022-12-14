Hampstead woman dies after dog attack

Police lights (Photo: MGN Online)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman has died after sustaining severe injuries after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead.

On December 8, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said its 911 Center received a call from the property owner at 206 Holiday Drive about a woman on the ground in his backyard.

Pender County Sheriff’s deputies, EMS, and Animal Control responded to the incident.

The woman was identified as 70-year-old Melanie Catley, from Hampstead.

Catley was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital in New Hanover County, and died from her injuries.

While under investigation, both dogs were in the custody of Pender County Animal Control, and have since been euthanized.

No charges were filed against the property owner.