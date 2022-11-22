Hannah Block Building to host Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony

The Hannah Block Community Art Center is hosting a Pearl Harbor event next month (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An annual ceremony commemorating the attack on Pearl Harbor will take place on December 7th at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

The event will begin at 1:25 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

This is the actual local time the first wave of Japanese aircraft attacked Navy and Army air force installations on Oahu, according to Coalition chairman Wilbur Jones. Except for the COVID year of 2020, the Coalition has organized these commemorations since 2000.

Army Brigadier General Robert S. Cooley, Jr. will be the keynote speaker, who recently retired following 33 years of service.