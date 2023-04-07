Hannah Patrick speaks at Belville Elementary 5th grade DARE graduation

Hannah Patrick spoke at Belville Elementary School Thursday (Photo: WWAY)

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Thursday was a big day for the fifth graders at Belville Elementary School, marking their DARE graduation ceremony.

WWAY evening anchor Hannah Patrick was the keynote speaker for the event.

“I know they are going to do amazing things in their future,” Patrick said after the ceremony.

DARE stands for drug abuse resistance education.

It is a law enforcement officer-led series of classroom lessons teaching children good decision making and coping skills to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives.

The fifth graders at Belville Elementary have been working with Deputy Owens with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office for the last two weeks.