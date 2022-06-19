HAPPENING NOW: Community invited to annual Father’s Day cookout

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) – If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Father’s Day in Navassa – just follow the music.

The 7th annual Navassa Men’s Cookout is happening right now on Main Street.

Event organizers say the affair is a way for their community to celebrate fatherhood and a chance for everyone to relax and catch-up.

They’ll be plenty of crab, crawfish and shrimp served.

The event is a tradition the community enjoys every Father’s Day.

Navassa resident C helped put the event together and said, Sunday is all about the fathers.

“Actually, it’s good to have an event like this for all the guys to come together as one as a unit, and enjoy each other’s company on Father’s Day because 90 percent of the people in the Navassa community are father’s, and they are good father’s,” he said. “So this is our way of giving back to each other.”

There’s still time to stop by and enjoy the festivities until nine o’clock Sunday night.