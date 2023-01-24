Happening Tonight: VFW hosting event for veterans impacted by Camp Lejeune toxic water

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold an educational event Tuesday night in Holly Ridge for Veterans impacted by toxic water exposure at Camp Lejeune.

Veterans and their family members will get a chance to learn about the “Pact” Act, which became a law last year.

They will also hear the options available to them and the potential paths forward.

The event is happening Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. at VFW Post 9983 on Hines Stump Sound Church Road.

