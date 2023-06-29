Happy Hour could soon be legal in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — State lawmakers are discussing the update of alcohol regulations this week.

In Senate Bill 527, House members rolled out a rewrite to the state’s alcohol laws on Tuesday.

The 36-page measure aims to allow ABC Stores to open on Sundays and some federal holidays.

It would also permit restaurants and bars to offer discounts and drink specials, effectively legalizing “Happy Hour.”

Jason Ruth, the executive director for the North Carolina Bar Owners Association, says this bill would be a huge win for business owners, the state, and patrons.

“I think it’s very important for us to move forward and have this Happy Hour Bill. It’s going to provide additional funds for the state. It will also provide additional funding for the businesses themselves,” Ruth said. “It’s a win-win situation for everybody that’s involved.”

The bill would also restore the pandemic-era rule that allowed restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks with to-go orders.

If the bill passes both the House and Senate and makes it past Governor Cooper’s desk, it will become law and take effect on August 1.