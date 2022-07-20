Have you seen this car? BCSO searching for answers after vehicle break-ins, theft

Brunswick County Detectives are looking for information regarding a suspect vehicle. (Photo: BCSO)

Brunswick County Detectives are looking for information regarding a suspect vehicle. (Photo: BCSO)

Brunswick County Detectives are looking for information regarding a suspect vehicle. (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for assistance from community with identifying a vehicle that is allegedly involved with break ins within the community.

Detectives are looking to identify the owner(s) and operator(s) of the vehicle shown in the photos above.

On July 17th, two vehicles were broken into by an unknown suspect at Town Creek Park in Winnabow.

It has been reported that several items were stolen from the vehicles.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, the suspects, or this vehicle should contact Detective J. Caton at (910) 980-4915, or call 911.