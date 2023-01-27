Havelock High School gets two dwarf goats after board approves animals in schools
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools.
-
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
-
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
-
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
-
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
-
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
-
-
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
-
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
-
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
-
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
-
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools. (Photo: City of Havelock)
HAVELOCK, NC (WWAY) — Did someone say goats?
At their meeting on Monday, the City of Havelock Board of Commissioners approved a Public Institution Exemption to allow barnyard animals at high schools.
The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and interest opportunities, and to create friendly competition between area high schools.
City of Havelock Mayor Will Lewis, and Assistant City Manager Cindy Morgan visited a Future Farmers of America (FFA) classroom at Havelock High School.
Under the new exemption, Havelock High School will be purchasing two Nigerian Dwarf goats.