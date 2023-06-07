Hazy conditions continue to affect the Cape Fear

Smoke from those fires have created a haze across much of the area, especially along the coast.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As the Canadian wildfires continue to rage, their impact can be felt here in the Carolinas.

At Wrightsville Beach, a layer of haze can be seen on the horizon.

Steven Pfaff, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Wilmington, explained how the smoke is traveling into the area and how long it could continue to affect our area.

“But we could have multiple rounds of this smoke,” Pfaff said. “I mean, the fires are going to continue and the way the weather pattern is with that low pressure far to the north, it’s going to continue to direct smoke into the Carolinas so unfortunately we’re going to have to deal with this over at least the next few days.”

Pfaff suggests anyone with respiratory issues should spend less time outside over the next day or so due to poor air quality.