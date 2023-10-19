Health Equity Summit held in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In Wilmington, a health equity summit was held to explore health care resources in New Hanover County.

Hosted by the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, the summit was held at the Scottish Rite Temple off S 17 Street.

The goal of the meeting was for health care professionals to engage with people from diverse backgrounds, in an effort to break barriers commonly seen in health care.

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s Community Engagement Director, Jason Clamme, said many folks came out Thursday to address some of these tough conversations.

Hospice care being a big topic for discussion.

“Hospice and end of life is a hard conversation for everyone,” Clamme said. “So, I think they’re looking for ways to better share that with others, maybe learn a little bit themselves. But also, how can we all work together to create a better tomorrow.”

Clamme said this is the first summit held at this capacity. But the goal was to reach as many folks in the Cape Fear as possible.