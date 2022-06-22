Health officials recognize June as Men’s Health Month

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Local health officials are encouraging men to prioritize their mental and physical wellbeing.

June is Men’s Health Month. The goal is to encourage men to practice and implement healthy habits, like exercising and eating healthy. According to the CDC men in the US die at higher rates from heart disease, cancer and unintentional injuries, and die on-average 5 years earlier than women.

New Hanover County Health and Human Services and Wilmington Health are pushing preventive screenings and regular health care for men of all ages.

“The statistics show that men have poorer outcomes than women from a health standpoint. So going to the physician routinely gives you the opportunity to have screening tests, that will identify maybe if you need to have some more significant testing done based on the health condition,” said Carla Turner, New Hanover County Assistant Health Director.

“Self-care, coming into the doctors once a year, take care of yourself, take care of your families, eat well, work out, those are my tenants of life for most men,” said Dr. Brian Daily, Wilmington Health Family Physician.

Officials are advising men to make their health a priority this month and every month.