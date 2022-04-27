Heavy equipment accident leads to one death

Law enforcement and investigators arrived on the scene and found one 61 year old male who died of a fatal injury.

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — Around 6:31 p.m. yesterday afternoon, April 26th, a 911 call came into the Bladen County Communication Center.

A traumatic injury was reported in the area of Mooretown Road and Hwy 87, in Riegelwood.

Two men were dismantling a burned out mobile home using a track hoe, which is a piece of heavy construction equipment.

The man operating the equipment swung the bucket around, hitting and fatally injuring the other man.

No charges are expected as this is considered a tragic accident.

An investigation was completed and no foul play was found.

At this time, neither of the men’s identities are not being released and pending on notification to the families.

