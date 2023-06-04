Hi-Wire Brewing and Varnish host Pride Fest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — June is pride month for those celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

In the Cape Fear, many are already starting the festivities.

At Hi-Wire Brewing on Princess Street in Wilmington, a pride fest, organized by Hi-Wire and Varnish Nightclub, taking place to benefit the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast.

The goal of the event was to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community in the Cape Fear.

At the event, attendees enjoyed a local makers market, food, and fun.

A free drag performance was also provided for entertainment, allowing up-and-coming performers to make their debut.

“In this political climate, I think it’s really important for members of our community to come out and support each other and plus our community really knows how to party,” Laurie Morin, a Pride Fest Attendee said.

Varnish Nightclub will be providing free shuttle service to their downtown location from the event for a pride after party starting at 8 P.M. Sunday night.