Hi-Wire Brewing and Varnish host Pride Fest in Wilmington

June is pride month for those celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. 
In the Cape Fear, many are already starting the festivities. 

At Hi-Wire Brewing on Princess Street in Wilmington, a pride fest, organized by Hi-Wire and Varnish Nightclub, taking place to benefit the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast. 

The goal of the event was to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community in the Cape Fear. 

At the event, attendees enjoyed a local makers market, food, and fun. 

A free drag performance was also provided for entertainment, allowing up-and-coming performers to make their debut. 

“In this political climate, I think it’s really important for members of our community to come out and support each other and plus our community really knows how to party,” Laurie Morin, a Pride Fest Attendee said. 

Varnish Nightclub will be providing free shuttle service to their downtown location from the event for a pride after party starting at 8 P.M. Sunday night. 

