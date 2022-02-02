High school student in Wilmington selected to participate in Disney Dreamers Academy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A Wilmington high school freshman has been selected to be part of the Disney Dreamers Academy Program.

Isaac Bear Early College High School student, Maya Roseboro, is one of 100 students nationwide who were picked. The program is designed to create opportunities for students from under-represented communities.

Maya will participate in workshops that teach leadership skills, business, entertainment and sciences. She believes being a part of the program will be a great benefit.

“I hope that being a Disney Dreamer will empower me to use my creativity and develop more and more of passion for what I want to do in life,” said Maya Roseboro, Disney Dreamers Academy participant.

Maya says she wants to be a biomedical engineer or astrophysicist. Disney Dreamer students and a parent or guardian are given an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the event.