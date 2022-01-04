Highway 12 in Ocracoke reopens after high ocean tide

OCRACOKE, NC (WWAY) — Part of Highway 12 on Ocracoke Island was shut down Tuesday morning for ocean overwash — but it reopened around 11 a.m.

This is the main highway for the island.

A tweet from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the road would be shut down between the Pony Pen and the ferry terminal until the tide went back down.

Ocean overwash has been known to shut down portions of NC12, which runs through the spine of the Outer Banks, several times a month.

