Highway 421 near Wilmington temporarily closed due to industrial building fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A major road near Wilmington had to be closed for a time Monday afternoon due to a building fire.

Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue were on scene fire at an industrial building off Highway 421.

Officials say they temporarily closed Highway 421 for a water supply hose to be stretched across the road, but it is now open.

The fire started in the 2800 block of US 421 inside a small vacant building on the Colonial Material site in the process of demolition.

Officials say a spark from metal cutting equipment ignited available combustibles when they were cutting the roof off.

No one was injured in the blaze.