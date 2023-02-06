Highway 421 near Wilmington temporarily closed due to industrial building fire

Crews are on the scene of a building fire (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A major road near Wilmington had to be closed for a time Monday afternoon due to a building fire.

Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue were on scene fire at an industrial building off Highway 421. 

Fire Scene

The scene of a fire on Highway 421 (Photo: WWAY)

Officials say they temporarily closed Highway 421 for a water supply hose to be stretched across the road, but it is now open.

The fire started in the 2800 block of US 421 inside a small vacant building on the Colonial Material site in the process of demolition.

Officials say a spark from metal cutting equipment ignited available combustibles when they were cutting the roof off.

No one was injured in the blaze.

