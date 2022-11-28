Highway Patrol searching for suspect in deadly Brunswick County hit and run

Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect accused of a deadly hit and run last week (Photo: Pexels / MGN)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for help locating a person accused of driving off after a deadly crash in Brunswick County.

The fatal hit and run occurred around 7:00 p.m. on November 23rd along US17 Business.

Highway Patrol says the suspect’s vehicle is 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck of SUV, with damage to the front right headlight and possible damage to the right side mirror.

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on US17 Business in the Bolivia area.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 910-395-3917 or 1-800-334-7411.