Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests

Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history.

It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.

Beth and Larry Owens bought the house back in 2020 after admiring it for many years, and then restored it. It is now ready to welcome guests for years to come.

Since Burgaw has only one motel, the couple decided to revamp the home and use it as a bed and breakfast, thinking this would be the best way for it to benefit the town.

“We love living here in Burgaw, we wanted to give the town back something that everyone could appreciate.”

The unique part about these renovations is that the house is still in its original footprints.

Besides one addition made to the back of the home, renovations were mostly cosmetic, things like flooring, walls, and paint.

They also have the home decorated with antiques that would have been in the home back in its glory days.

“This is a house that has a lot of history in Burgaw, and for anyone who is interested in having the opportunity to stay at an old house, that’s what we have to offer.”

The Owens family says the Pender House is the perfect destination to step back in time and see what the rural side of the Cape Fear has to offer.

The six-bedroom home can be rented by room, or there is the option to rent the entire house. To book a stay you can go to their website http://www.thependerhouse.com/ .