Historic plaques unveiled at New Hanover High centennial celebration

The school opened its doors in 1922 and is now celebrating 100 years of operation.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover High School kicked off its centennial celebrations with a plaque dedication on Wednesday night.

The school opened its doors in 1922 and is now celebrating 100 years of operation.

Several people were at the event including current students, alumni, and elected officials.

The Historic Wilmington Foundation spoke about the importance of buildings getting the plaques detailing the structure’s history so people are able to learn the history of the city and how unique it is for students to be learning in a 100-year-old building.

Student Body President and senior at New Hanover High George Turner says getting the plaque was important to him because he wants the community to learn about the school and its history.

“Our motto is strength through unity and I want that to be put everywhere. Although we face challenges that we might not be able to control sometimes we can always bounce back and this school is stronger than ever before,” Turner said. “I’m just so proud to be a student here.”

After the presentation, students gave members of the community tours of the school.

The next event in the centennial celebration is an expo and carnival set for April 23 from 10 am to 1 pm at the school.