New Hanover High School prepares to celebrate centennial anniversary

Committee plans for three years to create an event to honor former teachers, staff and alumni

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover High School (NHHS) in Wilmington, NC will celebrate its 100 year anniversary with a host of events to honor the past, and look toward the future.

Executive Director of the NHHS Alumni Association Linda Kalnen Sykes says this celebration has been three years in the making.

Events start Mar. 9 with a community open house and barbecue at 5:30 p.m. at the school located at 1307 Market St. in Wilmington.

An expo and carnival will take place at the school Apr. 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Later that night the Alumni Centennial Ball is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Cape Fear Country Club at 1518 Country Club Rd. in Wilmington.

“The Alumni appreciate what NHHS teachers and staff gave us and they deserve to be celebrated,” she said.

“The Alumni organization planned the Centennial Ball to honor them and hope school personnel will attend and be recognized.”

Sykes says the alumni hope to promote education through scholarship, and presented three scholarships in the past year, with another to be awarded soon for a trade program at Cape Fear Community College.

Members also place a premium on historical preservation.

“One goal is to have a room in the Cape Fear Museum filled with NHHS memorabilia, and we are looking for donations”, Sykes says.

For more details on how to donate, attend and purchase tickets, visit here.