Historic Wilmington cemetery receives special recognition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After a year and a half of hard work and dedication from local volunteers, a historic cemetery received a special piece of recognition.

The Historic Wilmington Foundation presented and unveiled a plaque on Saturday morning during a special ceremony as part of its Annual Preservation Weekend and the 2022 East Wilmington Community Day.

Maides Cemetery is an historic, African-American cemetery, with graves dating back to the 19th century.

Kathy King is the Cemetery Community Advocate, and says that it is a very special feeling to be in this moment with all the hard work she and all the volunteers have put in to reach this point.

“I’m just in awe. I’m overwhelmed, in terms of the progress that we’ve made, and I’m just grateful,” said King.

King discovered she had family buried in the cemetery when clean up efforts began over a year ago, so this day is extra special for her.

Work on the cemetery will continue once a month on Saturdays.