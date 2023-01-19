Historical marker unveiled at Leland home integral to town’s 1989 incorporation

A new historical marker has been placed in front of an important Leland home (Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new historical marker has been placed in front of the Benton Residence in Leland.

The Benton’s home was the site of many meetings that laid the groundwork for Leland’s incorporation in 1989, according to officials.

Prior to the incorporation, a 12-member board of visionaries known as the Leland Charter Commission met at homes in the area of the Benton Residence to lay the groundwork for the future Town.

A ribbon cutting was held for the new marker alongside some of the visionaries of the Leland Charter Commission and members of the Benton family.