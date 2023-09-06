Holden Beach announces loss of several turtle nests following Tropical Storm Idalia

Ten nests were lost to flooding from recent storms in Holden Beach (Photo: Town of Holden Beach)

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Holden Beach has provided a sad update to their turtle nesting season.

A combination of the King Tide, offshore Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Idalia led to over washing and flooding of nests on the beach.

The Holden Beach Turtle Watch Program says they lost at least 10 nests to wind, rain and high tides.

The group says 72 nests were recorded this season, with all but 17 having hatched before the storms.

Seven nests remain and the Turtle Patrol says they’ll continue to watch them through October with hopes they’ll hatch.