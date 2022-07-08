Home a “total loss” after early-morning fire in Oak Island

(Photo: Town of Oak Island)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire around 4:48 am Friday morning.

The source of the fire is currently under investigation, but not listed as suspicious at this time, according to the Town of Oak Island.

Some small propane cylinders and medical oxygen tanks were destroyed in the fire, leading to “explosion sounds” reported by neighbors, but officials say these appear to be a result of the fire and not the cause.

The fire was in a single-family residence, with attached garage. The family of four living in the home were all able to self-evacuate without injury, along with their pet dog. A pet bird was lost in the fire, and a pet cat remains missing or unrecovered.

The fire was brought under control by 6:00 am, and a minimal crew is remaining on the scene to address any potential flare ups or reignitions.

Two of the three adjacent homes received minor heat damage to their exterior siding, with the third home undamaged. No injuries from neighboring residents or responding agencies were reported.