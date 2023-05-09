Home a total loss after Monday afternoon fire near Southport

(Photo: Southport Fire Department/Facebook/2016)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A fire destroyed a home near Southport on Monday afternoon.

Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew says a call came in just before 4:30 pm about a house fire at the Boardwalk Mobile Home Park just outside the city limits of Southport.

When he arrived, the chief says there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of a single-wide mobile home that was under construction.

No one was injured and the home was a total loss.

Chief Drew says the cause of the fire appears to be an electrical malfunction.

Southport Fire Department was assisted by Sunny Point, Boiling Spring Lakes, and Oak Island Fire Departments.