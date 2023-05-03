Home severely damaged in overnight fire in Elizabethtown

Fire damages home in Elizabethtown on May 3, 2023 (Photo: Elizabethtown Fire Dept)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A fire severely damaged a home in Elizabethtown early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded just before 2:00 a.m. to a fire in the 100 block of Willis Street.

Crews arrived to find a single story home with flames through the roof. Crew members quickly worked to bring the fire under control. The home suffered severe damage and the fire

appeared to originate in the attic.

The Elizabethtown Fire Department said everyone inside made it out safely. No one got hurt.

The fire department said they have been dealing with a higher number of calls the last 24 hours, which includes medical responses, fire alarm activations and brush fires.