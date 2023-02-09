Homelessness issue fallout after New Hanover County ordinance approval

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The issue of homelessness a hot topic for city and county leaders and for people and organizations who help those without a place to stay.

This comes as New Hanover County recently passed an ordinance preventing anyone from sleeping in or on county-owned property overnight.

The city of Wilmington says it is looking into what appears to be a homeless camp in an area off of independence boulevard near Independence Mall.

The city released a statement, which reads in part.

“City code enforcement is looking into this to determine if there is a violation of the public nuisance ordinance. To deter camps, owners should maintain their properties, control underbrush that creates concealment, regularly visit their properties and perform appropriate property management / maintenance, use “No Trespassing” signs and work with WPD on any criminal issues. Property owners in this situation can contact the Cape Fear Homelessness Continuum of Care to notify service providers and for support”