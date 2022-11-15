Update: Two men found dead in Bladen County identified

Bladen County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An investigation is underway after two men were found dead early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, around 5:00 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call that reported a shooting on Tatum and Monroe Lane in White Oak.

When Bladen County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene they found the bodies of Willford Robinson Jr, 46, of White Oak, and Josey Rodriguez, 41, of White Oak.

The sheriff’s office is investigating this case as a homicide and will release further details as they become available. If you have any information about this case, contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.