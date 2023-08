Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area announces 2024 date, accepting applications from veterans

Veterans return to ILM from Honor Flight trip to Washington, DC April 30, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area has announced the date of their third mission to Washington, DC in 2024.

Veterans and their guardians will take flight to the nation’s capital on April 20th.

Applications are now being accepted for both Veterans and guardians.

Spots are limited but priority will be given to World War II and Korean War-era Veterans.

To apply, click HERE.