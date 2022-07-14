Hospice team helps make Rocky Point woman’s dream of holding an art show come true

A woman's lifelong dream came true on Wednesday evening in Burgaw.

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A woman’s lifelong dream came true on Wednesday evening in Burgaw.

Clara “Sue” Sullivan is an 83-year-old self-taught artist living in Rocky Point. She says she has been painting since she was six years old.

Growing up, it was an expensive hobby that her family couldn’t really afford. However, a teacher noticed her talents and encouraged her to follow her dreams.

“I was in sixth grade and my teacher had assigned us to do a class picture. We were supposed to do trees and water and everybody had their chance with their paintbrush,” Sullivan said. “When it came my time, I was supposed to do the water. I instinctively knew what to do so [my teacher] jumped on that right away. She started all this. I’ll be eternally grateful because I love doing it and sometimes I surprise myself with what I accomplish.”

After getting married, Sullivan decided to take art classes at a community college and ended up being a teacher there as well.

Now, she is under hospice care with Lower Cape Fear Lifecare. The hospice care team asked if she had any wishes she’d like to fulfill and Sullivan said she would like to have a formal showing of her artwork. On Wednesday, the wish came true at the Pender County Library.

“I’ve had semi-art shows before but nothing of this magnitude. It’s very rewarding, very humbling, very grateful,” Sullivan said.

Even though it took a long time for her to be able to afford to chase her dream, she persisted. And she’s encouraging others to do the same.

“Oh don’t ever give up. Don’t ever give up,” Sullivan said. “You’re not going to know until you try. Some people say ‘I can’t draw a stick figure.’ How many have you tried to draw? Don’t ever say that. If you want to pursue something, do it!”

A portion of the proceeds from the art show will benefit Lower Cape Fear Lifecare.