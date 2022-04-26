How child poverty has changed in every county across North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — As North Carolina families struggle with increasing grocery and gas prices, most of the programs that helped low-income families keep their homes and keep food on the table during the pandemic are expiring.

New data shows that pandemic-era policies buffered children in particular against some of the worst impacts of poverty.

NC Child released its annual County Data Cards today, highlighting key indicators of child well-being that elected officials should track, and respond to, in their communities.