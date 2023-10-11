How Southport is preparing for expected population growth over the coming years

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — According to the United States Census Bureau, Brunswick County is the 7th fastest growing county in the country.

The county grew by 5.7% from 2021 to 2022 and currently has a population of over 150,000 people.

The city of Southport expects to also grow alongside the county and has 38 projects either planned or currently underway to help the city handle the increase.

The Cape Fear Regional Council of Governments recently created an analysis for Southport, which projects the city’s population to increase by almost 50% by 2040.

That number represents the population inside the city limits and does not include the expected increase in population for the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction.

Southport mayor Joseph Hatem said despite those numbers, he hopes the city is able to keep the same feel that made people visit or move there, to begin with.

“We just want to preserve the village atmosphere, the quality of life for our citizens and we want the city to be able to offer the services that this growth and development is going to require,” Hatem said.

While Southport prepares to grow, it also is trying to cater to younger generations.

Cape Fear Regional Council of Governments service director Wes Macleod said the cost of living in Southport is going up.

“Having a younger generation, having younger families, that’s also very beneficial for a local government’s economy,” Macleod said. “Typically, you can have those folks, they’re gonna be more apt to spend their discretionary income on restaurants, local businesses, etc.”

Currently, over 60% of Southport’s population is over the age of 55.

Just 7.4% of the population is between the ages of 20 and 34.