How to stay safe from the latest scam targeting those with student loans

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Scammers are once again looking to take advantage of people with student loans.

Last week, the Federal Government announced big changes to student loan repayment and relief.

The government plans to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans per borrower and extend the payment pause on payments through the end of the year.

A warning is now being issued, if you receive a call or email from someone asking for your personal information including your federal student aid ID, you shouldn’t respond.

Anyone promising instant debt relief is a scammer.

You are told to never pay upfront for assistance with your student loan debt.

The best way to handle if you have any questions is to contact your loan servicer directly.