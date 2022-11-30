HPU Poll reveals nearly half of NC approves of Governor Cooper, disapproves of President Biden

A recent HPU Poll reveals how NC resident feel of Governor Cooper and President Biden (Photo: Roy Cooper/Youtube , AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

HIGH POINT, NC (WWAY) — A recent High Point University Poll revealed North Carolinians are split down the middle when it comes to their view of Governor Cooper and President Biden.

The poll showed Cooper having an approval rating of 48 percent, with 28 percent saying they disapproved and 24 percent having no opinion either way.

“The most recent HPU Poll continues to track favorability on several political figures, countries or things to gain insight on how North Carolinians are feeling,” said Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor. “This latest poll tracks almost a majority of respondents with a favorable opinion of our governor.”

The same respondents gave Biden an approval rating of 32 percent, with a disapproval rating of 51 percent.

Additionally, more than two-thirds (68 percent) of residents said the country is off on the wrong track.